    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - East Pittsburgh is shutting down its police department, two months after a police officer there shot and killed a teenager, leading to homicide charges.

    At a Tuesday night council meeting, borough officials said they are meeting with other communities to determine who will take over policing duties in the borough. It was not immediately clear how that handoff would work.

    Officials are requesting grant money from the state to help with the transition.

    On June 19, Officer Michael Rosfeld pulled over a vehicle linked to a drive-by shooting committed minutes earlier in North Braddock. Antwon Rose, 17, fled the vehicle during the stop and Rosfeld fired at him three times, killing him.

    Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala later said Rose had committed no crime and Rosfeld violated department policy.

    Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide and is currently out on bail.

    Zaijuan Hester, 17, was in the vehicle with Rose and has been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting.

     

