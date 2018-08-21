EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - East Pittsburgh is shutting down its police department, two months after a police officer there shot and killed a teenager, leading to homicide charges.
At a Tuesday night council meeting, borough officials said they are meeting with other communities to determine who will take over policing duties in the borough. It was not immediately clear how that handoff would work.
Michele Newell is at the council meeting and learning the latest about the decision for 11 at 11.
BREAKING: East Pittsburgh police department will soon be gone. Borough officials say a community or the county could take over east Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/NqnS5swTx1— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) August 21, 2018
Officials are requesting grant money from the state to help with the transition.
RELATED STORY: Police departments considering changes after Antwon Rose's death
On June 19, Officer Michael Rosfeld pulled over a vehicle linked to a drive-by shooting committed minutes earlier in North Braddock. Antwon Rose, 17, fled the vehicle during the stop and Rosfeld fired at him three times, killing him.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man in the U.S. illegally charged with murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
- Michael Cohen pleads guilty, says hush money paid to influence election
- Police investigating whether North Shore deadly stabbing was racially motivated
- VIDEO: Man Smiles In Mugshot After Being Accused Of Robbery
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala later said Rose had committed no crime and Rosfeld violated department policy.
Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide and is currently out on bail.
Zaijuan Hester, 17, was in the vehicle with Rose and has been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}