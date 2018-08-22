Police searching for person of interest tied to 2 shootings

Police are searching for a person of interest in two shootings on Tuesday night.
Numerous officers and police vehicles are gathered in the parking lot of the former Parkway Center Mall in Green Tree, just off the Parkway East.
We will be following this story closely throughout the night and will have the latest updates on the suspect and the search on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
BREAKING: police are in Greentree looking for a person of interest in 2 shootings. This is right near Parkway Center Mall. People who live in City Vista apartments are not allowed to get in their complex right now @WPXI pic.twitter.com/YzCvWWeH3C— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 22, 2018
A police spokeswoman did not identify the person or specify the shooting investigations.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shanann Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- East Pittsburgh to shut down police department
- Michael Cohen pleads guilty, says hush money paid to influence election
- VIDEO: Man Smiles In Mugshot After Being Accused Of Robbery
The spokeswoman said the person was spotted in a vehicle at Route 51 and West Warrington Avenue before 9 p.m. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the person fled and later crashed on Springfield Street.
The person then fled into the mall area, she said.
Residents of the neighboring City Vista apartment complex are not being allowed into their homes during the search, Channel 11 learned.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}