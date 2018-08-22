  • Police searching for person of interest tied to 2 shootings

    Police are searching for a person of interest in two shootings on Tuesday night.

    Numerous officers and police vehicles are gathered in the parking lot of the former Parkway Center Mall in Green Tree, just off the Parkway East.

    A police spokeswoman did not identify the person or specify the shooting investigations.

    The spokeswoman said the person was spotted in a vehicle at Route 51 and West Warrington Avenue before 9 p.m. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the person fled and later crashed on Springfield Street.

    The person then fled into the mall area, she said.

    Residents of the neighboring City Vista apartment complex are not being allowed into their homes during the search, Channel 11 learned.

     

