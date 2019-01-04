Bunchems toys can cause hair-raising situations for kids, parents

After she had to untangle several Bunchems toys from her daughter's hair, one Arkansas mom is warning other parents about how the toy can cause literal -- and figurative -- headaches.
Bunchems are "colorful little balls that stick to each other and build like no other," according to the toy's website. Kids can stick the balls together to make shapes without heat or glue.
The Bunchems box warns to "keep away from hair." Jasmine Nikunen told KTHV-TV that parents and kids should take great care to heed the warning, as she recently had to remove more than 50 of the toy balls from her 5-year-old daughter's hair. Nikunen's efforts to remove the Bunchems spanned two days, but she was eventually successful.
“I thought we were never going to get them out," Nikunen said. "It took six hands, 12 ½ hours, to get them out."
The Bunchems developer told the news station they heard complaints from customers about the toy getting stuck in children's hair shortly after its August 2015 release. They released an instructional video on removing the toys from hair, but some customers say the solution offered in the video still isn't enough.
"I spent 3.5 hours getting these things out of my daughters hair. They try to compensate by saying just a little conditioner and they will come right out. DON'T BE FOOLED!" wrote a customer named "Jim" in an Amazon review of the toy.
Despite the hair horror stories, Bunchems have more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon and 95 percent are positive, KTHV-TV reported.
