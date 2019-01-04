Police to patrol Shaler Area High School after threat made

SHALER, Pa. - Students and faculty will see an increased police presence at Shaler Area High School after a threat was made on Thursday.
The district alerted families to the unspecified threat Thursday evening, calling it an “unsubstantiated rumor” in a message to parents.
“The safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we take any threat very seriously, including rumors,” the district said. “We are fortunate to have strong relationships with our local law enforcement and are grateful to the individuals who brought this rumor to our attention.”
The high school will run on a regular schedule Friday, the district said, but Shaler Township police will monitor the campus.
Police are investigating, the district said.
