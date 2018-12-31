Cause of death of director, actress Penny Marshall revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for director and actress Penny Marshall has been revealed nearly two weeks after her death.
According to TMZ, the death certificate for the “League of Their Own” director was issued Monday by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office. It listed heart failure as the primary cause of death and cardiovascular disease and diabetes as contributing factors.
Marshall died at age 75 at her home in Hollywood Hills.
“She passed away from complications from diabetes,” her publicist, Michelle Bega, said Dec. 18.
Marshall’s family issued a statement at the time of her death, saying,
“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family. As an actress, her work on ‘Laverne & Shirley’ broke ground featuring blue-collar women entertaining America in prime time. She was a comedic natural with a photographic memory and an instinct for slapstick. When Penny directed Tom Hanks in the movie ‘Big’ she became a pioneer as the first woman in history to helm a film that grossed more than $100 million. She did it again with ‘A League of Their Own.’ She directed many stars including Geena Davis, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, Madonna, Denzel Washington, Rosie O’Donnell and Whitney Houston.”
The Blast reported that the death certificate said Marshall’s remains were cremated 10 days after she died and given to her sister, Ronny Hallin.
