Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson plays Santa, buys his mother a house for Christmas

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a good son who loves his mother, announcing on Instagram over the weekend that he gave her a house for Christmas.
Actually, he gave her a card with instructions.
“I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket,’ because she gets to choose any home she wants, anywhere she wants,” Johnson said.
“Guess what?” Ata Johnson asked in a video Johnson posted of his mother opening the card. “I get a brand-new house,” she told her granddaughter, Jasmine, 3, in the video.
Johnson explained why giving his mother a new home was so important to him.
“All our lives growing up, we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like Gypsies on the road from one state to another,” he said.
“I always say if you got a good mama, then you got a pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being,” Johnson said.
Ata Johnson is from a Samoan wrestling family. Her mother, Dwayne Johnson’s grandmother, Lia Maivia, was one of the few female promoters in wrestling, according to Heightline.
