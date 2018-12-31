Police offer to 'test' meth for Zika in viral Facebook post

HARAHAN, La. - A Louisiana police department's tongue-in-cheek offer to test drug users' meth for the Zika virus is going, well, viral.
The Harahan Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday to jokingly warn residents that meth bought in Louisiana "may be contaminated with the Zika virus."
"Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free," the post said. "If you're not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We’re available 24/7/365. Be Safe!"
***WARNING: *** If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus....Posted by Harahan Police Department on Saturday, December 29, 2018
The post quickly went viral, racking up more than 5,300 shares and 3,200 likes by Monday morning.
So far, nobody has taken the bait, Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker told the New Orleans Advocate.
Walker added that meth can't really be contaminated with Zika, a mosquito-borne illness that can cause birth defects. The officer behind the post, Keith Moody, was just trying to highlight the drug epidemic, Walker said.
"There is an opioid and meth problem," Walker told the Advocate. "It's all over the country."
The department echoed the sentiment in a follow-up Facebook post Sunday.
"Folks, the drug epidemic is real ... praying 2019 brings solutions to a real national epidemic," it read. "We will continue to aggressively enforce drug laws and work with fellow agencies to combat the illegal enterprises that are literally killing more than 100 people a day with illicit drugs. Please reach out to family/clergy/social services if you are addicted to drugs and want help. HPD wishes you a happy and SAFE New Year!"
Folks, the drug epidemic is real ... praying 2019 brings solutions to a real national epidemic. We will continue to...Posted by Harahan Police Department on Sunday, December 30, 2018
Harahan police aren't the first to try to trick naive criminals with the offer of a phony Zika test. Since 2016, police departments in Ohio, Michigan and South Carolina have used similar ruses.
