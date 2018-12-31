  • Missing man with dementia spotted 30 miles from where he was last seen

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh man who was last seen on Christmas night at his family’s home in Armstrong County has been spotted in Mount Washington.

    According to the family of Kenneth Himes’, police received a report that the 70-year-old was served at a restaurant that he frequents on Wednesday morning - the very day he was reported missing.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke spoke with Himes’ family about what this could mean for his case and where they've focused their search now -- for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

