  • Charlotte Russe to close 94 stores, files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe will close 94 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

    The company filed paperwork in court Monday to start the process, saying Charlotte Russe “suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic” and struggled with “the burden of maintaining a large brick-and-mortar presence,” CNN reported.

    Company officials are looking for a new owner to operate 400 Charlotte Russe, Peek children’s stores and the company’s website, according to CNN.

    Officials said poor sales and debt hurt the company. 

    The company was last purchased in 2009 by an equity firm in a $380 million cash for stock deal. It also slashed its debt amount from $214 million to $90 million in 2018. But sales also fell from $928 million in 2017 to $795 million in 2018, CNN reported

    USA Today reported the following stores will be closed:

    Alabama

    Florence: 301 Cox Creek Parkway

    California

    Arvin: 5701 OUtlets at Tejon Parkway

    Culver City: 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.

    Daly City: 288 Serramonte Center

    Fairfield: 1350 Travis Blvd.

    Irvine: 71 Fortune Drive

    La Mesa: 5500 Grossmont Center

    San Bernardino: 500 Inland Center Drive

    San Jose: 925 Blossom Hill Road

    Santa Ana: 2800 North Main Place

    Valencia: 24201 West Valencia Blvd.

    Westminster: 2150 E Westminster Mall

    ﻿Colorado

    ﻿Grand Junction: 2424 U.S. Highway 6

    Pueblo: 3429 Dillon Drive

    ﻿Connecticut

    Meriden: 470 Lewis Ave.

    Milford: 1207 Boston Post Road

    Ledyard: 455 Trolley Line Blvd.

    ﻿Florida

    Jacksonville: 4870 Big Island Drive

    Port Richey: 9409 US Highway 19

    Sarasota: 140 University Town Center Drive

    West Palm Beach: 1721 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

    ﻿Georgia

    Commerce: 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.

    Douglasville: 1440 Doublas Blvd.

    Pooler: 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd.

    ﻿Hawaii

    Aiea: 98-1005 Moanalua Road

    Kahului: 275 W. Kaahumanu Ave.

    Kaneohe: 46-056 Kamehameha Highway

    ﻿Illinois

    Algonquin: 1952 S. Randall Road

    Joliet: 3340 Mall Loop Drive

    Lincolnwood: 3333 West Touhy Ave.

    Lombard: 203 Yorktown

    Peoria: 220 W. War Memorial Drive

    Skokie: 4999 Old Orchard Center

    ﻿Indiana

    Hobart: 2063 Southlake Mall

    West Des Moines: 1551 Valley West Drive

    ﻿Kentucky

    Ashland: 500 Winchester Ave. 

    ﻿Louisiana

    New Orleans: 500 Port of New Orleans Place

    Slidell: 760 Town Center Parkway

    ﻿Maryland

    Annapolis: 2550 Annapolis Mall

    Bel Air: 696 Bel Air Road

    Frederick: 5500 Buckeystown Pike

    Gaithersburg: 701 Russell Ave.

    Hagerstown: 17301 Valley Mall Road

    Ocean City: 12741 Ocean Gateway

    Massachusetts

    Cambridge: 100 Cambridgeside Place

    Kingston: 101 Independence Mall Way

    ﻿Michigan

    Dearborn: 18900 Michigan Ave.

    Howell: 1475 North Burkhart Road

    Okemos: 1982 W. Grand River Ave.

    Saginaw: 4667 Fashion Square Mall

    ﻿Minnesota

    Bloomington: 141 East Broadway

    Burnsville: 1178 Burnsville Center

    ﻿Missouri

    Kansas City: 7260 NW 86th Place

    Lee’s Summit: 880 Nw Blue Parkway

    St. Louis: 85 South County Centerway

    ﻿New Jersey

    Atlantic City: 122 Christopher Columbus Blvd.

    East Brunswick: 755 State Road 18

    Moorestown: 400 Route 38

    ﻿New York

    Glendale: 8000 Cooper Ave.

    Massapequa: 2135 Sunrise Mall

    Nanuet: 66 Rockland Plaza Route 59

    New Hartford: Route 5 & 5A

    New York: 130 W. 34th St.

    Niagara Falls: 1982 Military Road

    Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50

    Victor: 627 EastView Mall

    Yorktown Heights: 650 Lee Blvd.

    ﻿North Carolina

    Gastonia: 246 New Hope Road

    ﻿Ohio

    Cincinnati: 7100 Row

    Mentor: 7850 Mentor Ave.

    Toledo: 5001 Monroe St.

    ﻿Oregon

    Eugene: 293 Valley River Center

    ﻿Pennsylvania

    Altoona: Route 220 & Goods Lane

    Pittsburgh: 100 Robinson Centre Drive

    Willow Grove: 2500 Moreland Road

    York: 2899 Whiteford Road

    ﻿South Carolina

    Florence: 2701 David McLeod Blvd.

    Myrtle Beach: 2000 Coastal Grand Circle

    North Charleston: 2150 Northwoods Blvd.

    ﻿Tennessee

    Chattanooga: 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

    Johnson City: 2011 N. Roan St.

    ﻿Texas

    Cedar Hill: 305 West FM

    Fort Worth: 15852 N. Freeway

    New Braunfels: 257 Creekside Crossing

    Victoria: 7800 N. Navarro St.

    Waco: 6001 West Waco Drive

    ﻿Virginia

    Dulles: 21100 Dulles Town Circle

    McLean: 7860 Tysons Corner Center

    Springfield: 6767 Springfield Mall

    ﻿Washington

    Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection Way

    ﻿West Virginia

    ﻿Morgantown: 9500 Mall Road

    ﻿Wisconsin

    Brookfield: 95 N. Moorland Road

    Glendale: 5800 N. Bayshore Drive

    Madison: 375 East Towne Mall

    FILE PHOTO: Women's clothing store Charlotte Russe has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
    Room's Studio/Shutterstock

