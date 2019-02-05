Women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe will close 94 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company filed paperwork in court Monday to start the process, saying Charlotte Russe “suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic” and struggled with “the burden of maintaining a large brick-and-mortar presence,” CNN reported.
Company officials are looking for a new owner to operate 400 Charlotte Russe, Peek children’s stores and the company’s website, according to CNN.
Officials said poor sales and debt hurt the company.
The company was last purchased in 2009 by an equity firm in a $380 million cash for stock deal. It also slashed its debt amount from $214 million to $90 million in 2018. But sales also fell from $928 million in 2017 to $795 million in 2018, CNN reported.
USA Today reported the following stores will be closed:
Alabama
Florence: 301 Cox Creek Parkway
California
Arvin: 5701 OUtlets at Tejon Parkway
Culver City: 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.
Daly City: 288 Serramonte Center
Fairfield: 1350 Travis Blvd.
Irvine: 71 Fortune Drive
La Mesa: 5500 Grossmont Center
San Bernardino: 500 Inland Center Drive
San Jose: 925 Blossom Hill Road
Santa Ana: 2800 North Main Place
Valencia: 24201 West Valencia Blvd.
Westminster: 2150 E Westminster Mall
Colorado
Grand Junction: 2424 U.S. Highway 6
Pueblo: 3429 Dillon Drive
Connecticut
Meriden: 470 Lewis Ave.
Milford: 1207 Boston Post Road
Ledyard: 455 Trolley Line Blvd.
Florida
Jacksonville: 4870 Big Island Drive
Port Richey: 9409 US Highway 19
Sarasota: 140 University Town Center Drive
West Palm Beach: 1721 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.
Georgia
Commerce: 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
Douglasville: 1440 Doublas Blvd.
Pooler: 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd.
Hawaii
Aiea: 98-1005 Moanalua Road
Kahului: 275 W. Kaahumanu Ave.
Kaneohe: 46-056 Kamehameha Highway
Illinois
Algonquin: 1952 S. Randall Road
Joliet: 3340 Mall Loop Drive
Lincolnwood: 3333 West Touhy Ave.
Lombard: 203 Yorktown
Peoria: 220 W. War Memorial Drive
Skokie: 4999 Old Orchard Center
Indiana
Hobart: 2063 Southlake Mall
West Des Moines: 1551 Valley West Drive
Kentucky
Ashland: 500 Winchester Ave.
Louisiana
New Orleans: 500 Port of New Orleans Place
Slidell: 760 Town Center Parkway
Maryland
Annapolis: 2550 Annapolis Mall
Bel Air: 696 Bel Air Road
Frederick: 5500 Buckeystown Pike
Gaithersburg: 701 Russell Ave.
Hagerstown: 17301 Valley Mall Road
Ocean City: 12741 Ocean Gateway
Massachusetts
Cambridge: 100 Cambridgeside Place
Kingston: 101 Independence Mall Way
Michigan
Dearborn: 18900 Michigan Ave.
Howell: 1475 North Burkhart Road
Okemos: 1982 W. Grand River Ave.
Saginaw: 4667 Fashion Square Mall
Minnesota
Bloomington: 141 East Broadway
Burnsville: 1178 Burnsville Center
Missouri
Kansas City: 7260 NW 86th Place
Lee’s Summit: 880 Nw Blue Parkway
St. Louis: 85 South County Centerway
New Jersey
Atlantic City: 122 Christopher Columbus Blvd.
East Brunswick: 755 State Road 18
Moorestown: 400 Route 38
New York
Glendale: 8000 Cooper Ave.
Massapequa: 2135 Sunrise Mall
Nanuet: 66 Rockland Plaza Route 59
New Hartford: Route 5 & 5A
New York: 130 W. 34th St.
Niagara Falls: 1982 Military Road
Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50
Victor: 627 EastView Mall
Yorktown Heights: 650 Lee Blvd.
North Carolina
Gastonia: 246 New Hope Road
Ohio
Cincinnati: 7100 Row
Mentor: 7850 Mentor Ave.
Toledo: 5001 Monroe St.
Oregon
Eugene: 293 Valley River Center
Pennsylvania
Altoona: Route 220 & Goods Lane
Pittsburgh: 100 Robinson Centre Drive
Willow Grove: 2500 Moreland Road
York: 2899 Whiteford Road
South Carolina
Florence: 2701 David McLeod Blvd.
Myrtle Beach: 2000 Coastal Grand Circle
North Charleston: 2150 Northwoods Blvd.
Tennessee
Chattanooga: 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
Johnson City: 2011 N. Roan St.
Texas
Cedar Hill: 305 West FM
Fort Worth: 15852 N. Freeway
New Braunfels: 257 Creekside Crossing
Victoria: 7800 N. Navarro St.
Waco: 6001 West Waco Drive
Virginia
Dulles: 21100 Dulles Town Circle
McLean: 7860 Tysons Corner Center
Springfield: 6767 Springfield Mall
Washington
Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection Way
West Virginia
Morgantown: 9500 Mall Road
Wisconsin
Brookfield: 95 N. Moorland Road
Glendale: 5800 N. Bayshore Drive
Madison: 375 East Towne Mall
