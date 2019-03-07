  • Charlotte Russe to close all remaining stores

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WILMINGTON, Del. - Fashion retailer Charlotte Russe will shut down all of its stores, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.

    The company has closed its online webstore and posted a message about closing sales beginning March 7. 

    There are three Charlotte Russe locations in western Pennsylvania. There are stores at Ross Park Mall, Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, and Monroeville Mall.  

