WILMINGTON, Del. - Fashion retailer Charlotte Russe will shut down all of its stores, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.
So long, Charlotte Russe. Fast-fashion retailer is preparing to close its remaining stores after failing to find a buyer in bankruptcy https://t.co/C4bBVYKn3m via @WSJ— Pat Fitzgerald (@PatFitzgerald23) March 7, 2019
The company has closed its online webstore and posted a message about closing sales beginning March 7.
There are three Charlotte Russe locations in western Pennsylvania. There are stores at Ross Park Mall, Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, and Monroeville Mall.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
