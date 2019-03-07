  • Police use Taser on man after chaos erupts in downtown Starbucks

    PITTSBURGH - Police had to deploy a Taser on a man inside a busy downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks on Wednesday afternoon.

    Officers swarmed the Market Square restaurant after the suspect allegedly tried to punch an officer.

