Police use Taser on man after chaos erupts in downtown Starbucks

PITTSBURGH - Police had to deploy a Taser on a man inside a busy downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers swarmed the Market Square restaurant after the suspect allegedly tried to punch an officer.
Tonight on 11 at 11, see video of the incident that escalated to almost 10 officers responding.
