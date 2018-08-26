  • Chicago fire leaves 8 dead, including 6 children, officials say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHICAGO - Eight people are dead, including six children, after a fire blazed through a Chicago home early Sunday.

    According to CNN, officials with the Chicago Fire Department said one of the dead was a baby. Two children and a firefighter also were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, authorities said. The firefighter was in good condition, WGN reported. One teen and an adult were in critical condition, the television station reported.

    Fire officials, who said the home had no smoke detectors, were still investigating what caused the fire.

    Firefighters were called just before 4 a.m., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The blaze consumed at least two buildings, according to The Chicago Tribune. The blaze was brought under control by 5:10 a.m., WLS reported.

    Merritt said that all of the people killed and injured were all taken from the same residence, the Tribune reported.

     
     

