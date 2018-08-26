Chicago fire leaves 8 dead, including 6 children, officials say

CHICAGO - Eight people are dead, including six children, after a fire blazed through a Chicago home early Sunday.
#CFD Commish Santiago confirms one of the *6* children killed, is just an infant. *2* adults also killed in this #littlevillage fire, a few other people were hurt. NO SMOKE DETECTORS found inside this home.— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) August 26, 2018
According to CNN, officials with the Chicago Fire Department said one of the dead was a baby. Two children and a firefighter also were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, authorities said. The firefighter was in good condition, WGN reported. One teen and an adult were in critical condition, the television station reported.
Fire officials, who said the home had no smoke detectors, were still investigating what caused the fire.
2-11 Extra alarm fire and EMS Plan 3 have been struck and secured. There are 7 fatalities (2 adults and 5 children). Two additional children were also transported to local hospital. 1 CFD member transported in good condition. pic.twitter.com/4EDA4G71Ny— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 26, 2018
Extra alarm fire on the 2200 Block of South Sacramento has caused multiple fatalities; awaiting final count. UPDATE TO FOLLOW. pic.twitter.com/qiMMrf8DF6— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 26, 2018
Firefighters were called just before 4 a.m., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The blaze consumed at least two buildings, according to The Chicago Tribune. The blaze was brought under control by 5:10 a.m., WLS reported.
Merritt said that all of the people killed and injured were all taken from the same residence, the Tribune reported.
