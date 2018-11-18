0 Chicago police adds cat cop to the beat

Maybe this new officer will help track down cat burglars? We’ve heard of K-9 patrols, but now the Chicago police are adding a new four-footed officer to stalk the bad guys or sniff out catnip.

Gizmo is the latest to join the force of the Chicago Police Department 14th District after a K-9 unit’s visit to a local elementary school, WQAD reported.

During the visit, a student asked police that while there are police dogs, why aren’t there police cats, too?

That got officials at the police department thinking, so they said they would start a “meownted unit” if they had 500 retweets.

If this is retweeted 500 times we will start the 14th District @Chicago_Police Meownted Unit as part of our Community Outreach Program

🚔🐈 #GlobalCatDay @TroyMI_Police https://t.co/4nOSVWMu7v — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) October 16, 2018

The tweets came and Gizmo, who is already part of a police family, joined the force as part of the department’s community outreach program, WQAD reported.

Welcome the 1st ever recruit in the CPD Meownted Unit, Pawfficer Gizmo. Gizmo, 8 years old, hails from a Police family. Gizmo’s mom is P.O. Ibarra and sister is K9 Rozi. Gizmo is Chicago tough with a soft side. He looks forward to making a pawsitive impact in the community

🚔 🐈 pic.twitter.com/h03uHLbeWv — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) October 16, 2018

Gizmo joins the ranks of other police cats in other parts of the country -- cats like “Pawfficer Donut” who works for police in Troy, Michigan, WQAD reported.

Donut was even sworn in to her job, like any other office, and gives moral support and cuddles, and even safety advice, to those who need it.

No Netflix? Go undercover like Pawfficer Donut. 😺 pic.twitter.com/BXQcNf0OsO — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) November 8, 2018

