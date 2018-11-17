  • Hunter kills deer with additional head attached tangled in antlers

    By: WSOCTV.com

    BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. - A deer hunter in Kentucky got the shock of a lifetime when he discovered something weird when he approached the carcass of a buck he killed. 

    The deer had a decomposed head attached to it

    "It's unclear exactly what circumstances led up to this buck's carrying around another set of antlers," the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said on Facebook

    Deer Rut Double Take: Check out this unique Ballard County harvest! Bob Long saw big antlers when he took aim at his buck at a distance, but what he found upon recovery was astounding... It's unclear exactly what circumstances led up to this buck's carrying around another set of antlers and part of a decomposing carcass. Regardless, it was truly a rare harvest!!!

