Children's Place recalls infant girls snowsuits

The Children’s Place and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced a recall of infant snowsuits due to a choking hazard.
According to the recall alert, the metal snaps on the snowsuit can come off and can pose a choking hazard to young children.
About 14,900 snowsuits are covered by the recall in the United States. Another 750 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.
The snowsuits sere sold in infant sizes from 0 to 18 months and were sold in two styles with three patterns.
The style number can be found on a label on the side seam.
Style Number, Colors/Pattern under recall are as follows:
- 2111187 White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors
- 2111187 Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs
- 2111188, Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched in to the sleeves
If you have one of the snowsuits, you’re being instructed to return it for a full refund to any The Children’s Place store or call The Children’s Place at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday, or click here to go to the company’s recall information on its website, www.childrensplace.com.
