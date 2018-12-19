0 Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers

Colorado killer Chris Watts has been inundated with lover letters from dozens of women since going to prison for the brutal murders of his two young daughters, and his wife and unborn child in August.

The letters were part of a document release by the state after a Freedom of Information Act request about the Watts case, the HuffPost recently reported.

“I want to get to know you soooo bad its not even funny,” a 39-year-old smitten woman from Colorado wrote. “Literally you’re on my mind almost every single day since you were in the news,” she said, according to several news outlets. Then in a second letter, she said if Watts would just write her back, she would be “the happiest girl alive.”

In another handwritten letter, a 29-year-old Brooklyn woman wrote, “I know I’m a stranger, but I care about you and your situation. I can’t help it. Is there anything you need? Can I send you something, a book perhaps?” Along with a photo of herself in a bikini, she also urged him to “stay strong” and said “there are strangers out there (like) me who care about you.”

Christopher Watts is in court for his arraignment hearing at the Weld County Courthouse on August 21, 2018 in Greeley, Colorado. Watts faces nine charges, including several counts of first-degree murder of his wife and his two young daughters. Pool/DP

Some women drew hearts on their letters and said they were “inexplicably drawn to him after hearing about his case,” the HuffPost reported. Others said they believed his initial denials that he didn’t kill his wife and children, while some said they didn’t care what happened and would not ask him about it.

Another adoring fellow inmate, a 39-year-old woman jailed for financial crimes, the HuffPost reported, assured Watts, “I will never ask you anything about your case.”

“For some reason I find myself caring about how you’re doing. So, all I’m trying to say is that I’m here,” she wrote.

To many, it’s hard to believe that women are actually attracted to vicious killers, like Watts, but they are.

There’s plenty of examples of jailed killers receiving love letters from women all over the world, including Charles Manson, Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy, according to the HuffPost.

And more recent examples of killers receiving romantic letters and marriage proposals include Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz and Charleston, South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof.

