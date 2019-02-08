Coke, Delta's flight boundary-breaking napkins are just awkward for some

Tinder, Ok Cupid, Bumble ... napkins???
Coke and Delta Air Lines tried to help people make connections on flights, but the promotion felt more creepy than charming.
The Atlanta-based companies teamed up for an inflight promotion that tried to get passengers, most likely complete strangers, to make a match.
The Coke and Delta branded cocktail napkins suggested that flyers should write down their name and number and pass the note to their “plane crush,” USA Today reported.
The napkin’s small print admitted it was an old school way of thinking, but also said, “You never know...”
Some liked the idea, posting to social media that the napkins encouraged passengers to talk to each other instead of being engrossed by electronics.
Thanks @CocaCola and @Delta, for encouraging people to TALK to one another, make new friends, or do anything besides stare mindlessly at phones. But don't you know it's practically illegal to flirt these days? Sad world, but nice try & not #creepy https://t.co/5xvmHXSo80— Ashley Bergin (@punkmarkgirl) February 6, 2019
But not everyone agreed.
Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR— Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019
The two companies apologized Wednesday and have removed the napkins from flights, The Washington Post reported.
“We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one,” Delta said in a statement to the Post.
Coca-Cola also released a statement saying, “We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins from our aircraft in January,” USA Today reported.
The napkins had been featured on flights last month, the Post reported.
