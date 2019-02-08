  • Coke, Delta's flight boundary-breaking napkins are just awkward for some

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Tinder, Ok Cupid, Bumble ... napkins???

    Coke and Delta Air Lines tried to help people make connections on flights, but the promotion felt more creepy than charming.

    The Atlanta-based companies teamed up for an inflight promotion that tried to get passengers, most likely complete strangers, to make a match.

    The Coke and Delta branded cocktail napkins suggested that flyers should write down their name and number and pass the note to their “plane crush,” USA Today reported.

    The napkin’s small print admitted it was an old school way of thinking, but also said, “You never know...”

    Some liked the idea, posting to social media that the napkins encouraged passengers to talk to each other instead of being engrossed by electronics.

    But not everyone agreed. 

    The two companies apologized Wednesday and have removed the napkins from flights, The Washington Post reported.

    “We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one,” Delta said in a statement to the Post.

    Coca-Cola also released a statement saying, “We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins from our aircraft in January,” USA Today reported.

    The napkins had been featured on flights last month, the Post reported.

    FILE PHOTO: Coke and Delta joined for a promotion, but it fizzled after some found it a little creepy.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images

     
     

