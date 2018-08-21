0 Colorado father charged with killing pregnant wife, two daughters, says wife killed children

A Colorado father has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters, according to Denver 9 News.

BREAKING: Chris Watts, suspected in killings of his pregnant wife and two daughters, charged with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. #9WantsToKnow #9NEWS — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) August 20, 2018

Chris Watts, 33, was charged with five counts of murder, one each for his wife and two daughters, and two counts for the murder of a victim under 12, according to CBS Denver.

Watts was also charged with one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, 9 News reported.

Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters were reported missing on Aug. 13.

These photos were provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and show, from left, Bella Watts, Celeste Watts and Shanann Watts. The three were reported missing Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (AP)

The pregnant woman was found in a shallow grave Thursday. Her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were found hidden inside oil tanks on the property of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Their father worked for the oil and gas exploration company.

Watts, who reportedly confessed to the murders, is jailed without bail, and is expected in court Tuesday where he’ll be formally charged, according to local news reports.

According to an affidavit released Monday, Watts claimed Shannan Watts strangled the two children and he flew into a rage and strangled her, CBS Denver reported, then he removed the bodies of all three from the home, taking them to the property where he worked.

Investigators believe the children were killed sometime between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Shanann Watts was out of town on a business trip until around 2 a.m. on Monday Aug. 13.

Investigators also revealed they discovered Chris Watts was having an affair with a co-worker, which CBS Denver reported he denied in earlier interviews.

This booking photo from the Weld County Sheriff's Office shows Chris Watts. Watt's pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (AP)

