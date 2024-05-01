Duquesne Light working to pinpoint source of leak from underground transmission cable

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company crews are working to find a leak in an underground transmission cable.

DLC says they learned of the leak on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Monday afternoon. They say the leak is of a non-toxic clear liquid used to cool down and insulate underground cables. So far, about 12,000 gallons of the fluid, or about 14% of the cable contents, have escaped, DLC estimates.

The leaking liquid is known as a dielectric fluid and is non-toxic to humans, but in large concentrated qualities can impact aquatic life. It is non-flammable and non combustible.

Crews have “been working around the clock to identify the source of the leak” and they’re taking measures to limit any potential environmental impact by slowing the rate of the leak and scanning the rivers at the surface and below the water.

DLC is working with industry experts, environmental experts and local resources amidst the ongoing search. They’re also working to determine if the liquid has entered any rivers.

Currently, DLC says crews are currently digging on Seymour Street and River Avenue while trying to pinpoint the source of the leak.

There’s been no loss of power or injuries because of the incident.

“DLC crews continue to locate the source of the leak and are working to mitigate risks while keeping power flowing to our customers,” said John Hilderbrand II, vice president of operations for DLC. “We expect to have regular updates throughout the coming days and appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”

Anyone who notices a clear, sheen-like substance on the rivers or entering nearby waterways, should notify the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

