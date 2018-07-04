0 Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest

Competitive eaters from around the world will meet Wednesday on Coney Island for the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT July 4: Joey “Jaws” Chestnut topped the men’s field Wednesday to win his 11th Mustard Yellow International Belt.

JOEY CHESTNUT HAS DONE IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/YcEgw5VGo8 — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2018

He consumed 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes, setting a new world record, according to NY1.

Update 11:55 a.m. EDT June 4: Reigning women’s champ Miki Sudo reclaimed her title Wednesday by gobbling 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes, according to NY1. She managed to down 41 in the same amount of time last year.

And the winner of the women’s portion of the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest is...reigning champ Miki Sudo. She ate 37 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, a few shy of the 41 she ate last year. Blame the heat. pic.twitter.com/vWSvo2wcos — Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) July 4, 2018

The men’s competition is scheduled to start at noon.

The contest, which takes place every Fourth of July, is one of the world’s best-known competitive eating events. The women’s event is scheduled to start at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday with the men’s contest following at noon.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will compete against 20 other men in an attempt to retain the Mustard Yellow International Belt for an 11th year. He set the Coney Island record last year by gobbling 72 dogs and he holds the world record, with 73 dogs consumed in 10 minutes.

Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On the women’s side of the competition, Miki Sudo is aiming to claim her fifth title in a row. She downed 41 hot dogs in 10 minutes to top the field last year, setting a new personal best for her. She will face off against 19 other women Wednesday, including Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas, who holds the world record at 45 dogs eaten in 10 minutes.

