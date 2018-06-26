  • Where to watch the fireworks this year in Pittsburgh

    Independence Day is coming up and there are several different events happening around the area. 

    The Celebrate America event, centered on Point State Park, is Pittsburgh’s official Fourth of July celebration, and it kicks off with a flag raising, music, food and children’s activities.

    The EQT Flashes of Freedom fireworks show starts at 9:35 p.m. The fireworks are launched from barges at the Point.

    Those who can't see it in person can watch it exclusively on Channel 11, with coverage beginning at 9 p.m.

    2018 Fireworks
    Name Date & Time Venue
    June 22nd
    Pirates vs Arizona D-backs Jun 22, 2018 @ 7:05 AM PNC Park - After the Game
    JUNE 30th
    Bethel Park 4th of July Spectacular Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:40 PM Millennium Park
    Caste Village Fireworks Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:00 PM Caste Village
    Kennywood Celebrate America - Sat. Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Kennywood - Weather permitting
    Lawrenceville Arsenal Park Fireworks Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Arsenal Park - Fireworks at dusk
    North Boroughs Community Day Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:15 PM Avalon Community Park and Pool
    Peters Township Community Day Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Peterswood Park
    JULY 1st
    Ambridge Fireworks Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Ambridge Fireworks
    Ambridge Fireworks 2018 Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Walter Panek Park
    Kennywood Celebrate America - Sun. Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Kennywood - Weather permitting
    Ross Township Independence Day Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Ross Township Community Center
    JULY 2nd
    Kennywood Celebrate America - Mon. Jul 2, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Kennywood - Weather permitting
    JULY 3rd
    Carnegie Independence Day Celebration Jul 3, 2018 @ 9:00 PM Carnegie Park - Fireworks at Sunset
    Ford City Fireworks Jul 3, 2018 @ 10:00 PM Ford City Park
    Hampton Township Independence Day Jul 3, 2018 @ 8:30 PM Hampton Township Community Center (upper orchard)
    Kennywood Celebrate America - Tues. Jul 3, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Kennywood - Weather permitting
    McSummerfest Jul 3, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Heritage Park - Fireworks at dusk
    JULY 4th
    EQT Flashes of Freedom Celebrate America Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:35 PM Point State Park
    Big Butler Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:00 PM Big Butler Fairgrounds @ dusk
    Brentwood 4th of July 2018 Celebration Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Brentwood Park
    Canonsburg July 4th Celebration Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Canonsburgh
    Crafton Celebrates Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Crafton Park - Fireworks at dusk
    Dormont Independence Day Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Dormont Pool Parking Lot
    Fourth of July Firecracker Dinner Cruise Jul 4, 2018 @ 7:30 PM Gateway Clipper
    Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Monongahela Aquatorium
    Fourth of July Fireworks! Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Idlewild & Soak Zone
    July 4th Fireworks Sightseeing Cruise Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:00 PM Gateway Clipper
    Kennywood Celebrate America - Wed. Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Kennywood - Weather permitting
    Latrobe 4th of July Jul 4, 2018 @ 10:00 PM Legion Keener Park
    McKeesport Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:00 PM Renziehausen Park - Fireworks
    Monroeville Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Monroeville Mall
    Moon Township Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 10:00 PM Moon Park
    Mt. Lebanon Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Mt. Lebanon Main Park
    Nemacolin Resort 4th of July Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Nemacolin Resort
    Robinson Township Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 8:00 PM Burkett Sports and Recreation Complex
    South Fayette Township Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Fairview Park
    Upper St. Clair Township Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Fairview Park @ dusk
    Waynesburg Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:45 PM Greene County Fairgrounds
    Zelienople Independence Day Fireworks Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM Zelienople Community Park
    JULY 7th 
    Bentleyville Fireworks Day Jul 7, 2018 @ 12:00 PM Richardson Park
    AUGUST 18th
    Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Aug 18, 2018 @ 7:05 PM PNC Park - After the Game
    SEPTEMBER 21st
    Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers Sep 21, 2018 @ 7:05 PM PNC Park - After the Game

     

