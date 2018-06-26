Independence Day is coming up and there are several different events happening around the area.
The Celebrate America event, centered on Point State Park, is Pittsburgh’s official Fourth of July celebration, and it kicks off with a flag raising, music, food and children’s activities.
The EQT Flashes of Freedom fireworks show starts at 9:35 p.m. The fireworks are launched from barges at the Point.
Those who can't see it in person can watch it exclusively on Channel 11, with coverage beginning at 9 p.m.
|Name
|Date & Time
|Venue
|June 22nd
|Pirates vs Arizona D-backs
|Jun 22, 2018 @ 7:05 AM
|PNC Park - After the Game
|JUNE 30th
|Bethel Park 4th of July Spectacular
|Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:40 PM
|Millennium Park
|Caste Village Fireworks
|Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:00 PM
|Caste Village
|Kennywood Celebrate America - Sat.
|Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Kennywood - Weather permitting
|Lawrenceville Arsenal Park Fireworks
|Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Arsenal Park - Fireworks at dusk
|North Boroughs Community Day
|Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:15 PM
|Avalon Community Park and Pool
|Peters Township Community Day
|Jun 30, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Peterswood Park
|JULY 1st
|Ambridge Fireworks
|Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Ambridge Fireworks
|Ambridge Fireworks 2018
|Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Walter Panek Park
|Kennywood Celebrate America - Sun.
|Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Kennywood - Weather permitting
|Ross Township Independence Day
|Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Ross Township Community Center
|JULY 2nd
|Kennywood Celebrate America - Mon.
|Jul 2, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Kennywood - Weather permitting
|JULY 3rd
|Carnegie Independence Day Celebration
|Jul 3, 2018 @ 9:00 PM
|Carnegie Park - Fireworks at Sunset
|Ford City Fireworks
|Jul 3, 2018 @ 10:00 PM
|Ford City Park
|Hampton Township Independence Day
|Jul 3, 2018 @ 8:30 PM
|Hampton Township Community Center (upper orchard)
|Kennywood Celebrate America - Tues.
|Jul 3, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Kennywood - Weather permitting
|McSummerfest
|Jul 3, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Heritage Park - Fireworks at dusk
|JULY 4th
|EQT Flashes of Freedom Celebrate America Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:35 PM
|Point State Park
|Big Butler Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:00 PM
|Big Butler Fairgrounds @ dusk
|Brentwood 4th of July 2018 Celebration
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Brentwood Park
|Canonsburg July 4th Celebration
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Canonsburgh
|Crafton Celebrates
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Crafton Park - Fireworks at dusk
|Dormont Independence Day Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Dormont Pool Parking Lot
|Fourth of July Firecracker Dinner Cruise
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
|Gateway Clipper
|Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Monongahela Aquatorium
|Fourth of July Fireworks!
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Idlewild & Soak Zone
|July 4th Fireworks Sightseeing Cruise
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:00 PM
|Gateway Clipper
|Kennywood Celebrate America - Wed.
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Kennywood - Weather permitting
|Latrobe 4th of July
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 10:00 PM
|Legion Keener Park
|McKeesport Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:00 PM
|Renziehausen Park - Fireworks
|Monroeville Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Monroeville Mall
|Moon Township Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 10:00 PM
|Moon Park
|Mt. Lebanon Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Mt. Lebanon Main Park
|Nemacolin Resort 4th of July Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Nemacolin Resort
|Robinson Township Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 8:00 PM
|Burkett Sports and Recreation Complex
|South Fayette Township Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Fairview Park
|Upper St. Clair Township Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Fairview Park @ dusk
|Waynesburg Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:45 PM
|Greene County Fairgrounds
|Zelienople Independence Day Fireworks
|Jul 4, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
|Zelienople Community Park
|JULY 7th
|Bentleyville Fireworks Day
|Jul 7, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
|Richardson Park
|AUGUST 18th
|Pirates vs Chicago Cubs
|Aug 18, 2018 @ 7:05 PM
|PNC Park - After the Game
|SEPTEMBER 21st
|Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
|Sep 21, 2018 @ 7:05 PM
|PNC Park - After the Game
