0 Officials detail safety plans for Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebration

PITTSBURGH - Wendell Hissrich has vowed to keep Pittsburgh safe during high-profile events many times.

But with a planned terrorist attack for the Fourth of July in Cleveland just stopped by the FBI, the Pittsburgh public safety director’s words have taken on new meaning.

RELATED STORY: Where to watch the fireworks this year in Pittsburgh

"We will make sure, to the best of our ability, that Pittsburgh is safe," he said Monday.

Hissrich, who spent 25 years with the FBI, told Channel 11 he's been in constant communication with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security after yesterday's arrest.

TRENDING NOW:

While no direct threat has been made against Pittsburgh, the man in charge of keeping the city safe said it's still concerning.

“They will certainly alert us if there's any nexus to Pittsburgh,” he said. “This one is a little bit more concerning because (the suspect) was scoping out Philadelphia. Between Cleveland and Philadelphia, of course, is Pittsburgh.”

Close to half a million people are expected to attend Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebration, and the fireworks will be broadcast live on Channel 11.

RELATED STORY: Fireworks on barge, set to illuminate Pittsburgh skyline for July 4th

We've learned there will be a zero-tolerance policy for fighting and disorderly conduct, problems that had plagued downtown events in previous years.

The city's new police horses will be deployed and officers will remain on 12-hour shifts, a move made after protests over the death of Antwon Rose last week.

“There are some planned things that we have to be prepared for,” said police Chief Scott Schubert. “It's our goal as soon as possible to get them back to their normal routine.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.