Convicted child killer strangled to death in prison, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma inmate convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl was fatally strangled in January, officials confirmed Tuesday.
According to The Associated Press, Anthony Palma, 59, died Jan. 11 after suffering "ligature strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head," the state Medical Examiner's Office said.
The Oklahoman reported last month that Palma's cellmate, convicted murderer Raymond "Mono" Pillado, 35, killed Palma with an electrical cord, officials said.
In 2017, Palma received a life sentence after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the death Kirsten Hatfield, who vanished from her Midwest City home in 1997, the AP reported. Authorities never found the girl's remains.
The OSP inmate killed Friday has been identified. Anthony Palma was discovered unresponsive around 7:30 p.m. by a CO on a routine security check. Medical staff could not revive him. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. https://t.co/v6hOuan8A7— Oklahoma DOC (@OklaDOC) January 13, 2019
