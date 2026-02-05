Allegheny County man arrested after multi-agency drug trafficking investigation

An Allegheny County man was arrested this week after a multi-agency investigation into fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine distribution in Allegheny and Armstrong counties.

Glenn Thomas Jr., 36, will be prosecuted federally on drug trafficking and firearms charges. He is being held on a detainer at the Allegheny County Jail.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Drug Enforcement Administration led the joint operation with support from several local police departments.

“This takedown shows what can happen when law enforcement at all levels works together to keep communities safe from drug traffickers,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “We took a significant amount of drugs off the street, in addition to a dealer who illegally possessed firearms to protect his trade. When agencies come together like this, we can hit traffickers where it hurts and cut off the pipelines of poisons reaching neighborhoods.”

Law enforcement agents conducted search warrants at a stash house associated with Thomas, the AG’s office says.

During the searches, investigators seized 1,200 grams of cocaine, 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 46 grams of fentanyl and 60 grams of crack cocaine.

The total street value of the drugs is estimated at $180,000. Officers also recovered approximately $5,000 in cash.

In addition to the narcotics, law enforcement located two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Thomas faces charges for drug trafficking and firearms offenses as a result of the seizure.

“Individuals who distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine are endangering the safety of the citizens of Pennsylvania,” said Thomas Hodnett, DEA special agent in charge. “The DEA will continue to work alongside our partners from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to identify, investigate and arrest those responsible for distributing deadly drugs.”

The Robinson Township Police Department participated in the months-long investigation alongside state and federal agents. Police Chief Timothy Westwood said the joint effort removed a “bad actor” who was trafficking large amounts of narcotics in the community and surrounding areas.

“I commend each and every officer and agent for their diligent effort in making our community a safer place to live and work,” Westwood said. “I look forward to an ongoing relationship between the Robinson Township Police Department and the fine men and women at the Office of the Attorney General.”

Local police departments from North Fayette, Scott Township, Ross Township, McKees Rocks and Adams Township also assisted in the investigation.

