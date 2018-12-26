  • Couple builds nativity scene with baby Jesus in ICE cage

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas couple is using the nativity scene displayed in their front yard to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

    Katie Naranjo told KVUE that she and her husband built the nativity scene by hand, which features the baby Jesus in a cage with an ICE sign, referencing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Naranjo said Jesus was a refugee and the display is a protest of policies which have separated children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    The couple hope the display will spark a discussion about immigration policy.

    This is not the couple's first controversial holiday display. Last year, the couple depicted Trump as the Grinch, KTBC reported.

    A church in Massachusetts also has baby Jesus in a cage for its nativity scene to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

     
     

