4 men wanted in preplanned attack and robbery in Downtown Pittsburgh 

PITTSBURGH — Four men are wanted in a brutal armed robbery and beating of a man in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Police say Shakeem Griffey, Caleb Mitchell, Mateke Katzbeck and Karron Waller conspired together to attack and rob a man on Smithfield Street and Fifth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. This happened last Tuesday, around 8 p.m., and was captured on city cameras.

Court paperwork says the victim had such severe injuries to his face and head that he wasn’t able to tell police all of the details, and three of the men originally detained by police were released.

In court paperwork, police say one of the suspects, Shakeem Griffey, pointed a gun at the victim and “threw upwards of 20-30 punches to the victim while he is lying in the fetal position.”

Officers added “the attack seemed like a preplanned event, as the actors arrived together, attacked together and left together.”

The victim’s tablet was stolen from him during the attack.

People who work downtown said this incident is concerning.

“It’s terrible,” Liz Davis said. “You should be ashamed, obviously.”

Davis added that she does feel safe Downtown, and this won’t make her change any of her habits.

“I do feel like there is a lot of presence - I do see a lot of police going through,” Davis said. “I don’t feel that it’s unsafe.”

Tom Bannon says he’s seen people get robbed Downtown in the middle of the day.

“Terrible, just terrible, you can’t walk around the street without your bag being stolen,” Bannon tells Channel 11. “Turn yourself in. Face your charges that you’re going to get and don’t do it again.”

Police learned Griffey is not allowed to have a gun from a previous criminal conviction, and there was a warrant for his arrest at the time of the attack.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group