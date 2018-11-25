PITTSBURGH - A man's body was pulled from a lake in Highland Park Sunday afternoon.
Police and EMS responded to Carnegie Lake around 12:32 p.m.
A man who walks daily in the park discovered the body, police said.
Police said the body was pulled from the lake around 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
