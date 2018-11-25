  • Body pulled from lake in Highland Park

    PITTSBURGH - A man's body was pulled from a lake in Highland Park Sunday afternoon.

    Police and EMS responded to Carnegie Lake around 12:32 p.m.

    A man who walks daily in the park discovered the body, police said.

    Police said the body was pulled from the lake around 1:20 p.m.

    Pittsburgh police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. 

