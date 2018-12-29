Documents: Murder suspect released from jail because of clerical error

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A clerical error allowed a North Carolina teenager accused of murder back on the streets, according to court documents.
Sergio Coello-Perez, of Charlotte, is facing charges for the May death of Nicholas Boger. Coello-Perez was 16 years old at the time of the homicide.
In May, Coello-Perez appeared before a judge and was never granted bond, but he was released with a written promise to appear this week due to the error.
He was apprehended and was back in jail late Friday afternoon.
Jonathan Castillo, who was 18, was also charged with murder.
