Duncan Hines recalls some cake mixes over salmonella risk

Duncan Hines announced it is recalling several varieties of cake mix due to potential threat of salmonella contamination.
The products covered by this recall include 15.25oz boxes of Duncan Hines Classic White Cake, Yellow Cake, Butter Golden Cake & Signature Confetti Cake. Consumers who have purchased these items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store where purchased. pic.twitter.com/1Jb1UBvrlc— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) November 6, 2018
The company said the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a potential salmonella outbreak that may be linked to Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix.
Duncan Hines said it has voluntarily recalled the following products as a precaution because they were made during the same time period:
- Classic White, UPC: 644209307500, and have a best if used by date of March 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 2019.
- Classic Butter Golden, UPC: 644209307494, and have a best if used by date of March 9, 10, 12, 13, 2019.
- Signature Confetti, UPC: 644209307593, and have a best if used by date of March 7, 8, 9, 2019.
- Classic Yellow, UPC: 644209414550, and have a best if used by date of March 12, 13, 2019.
According to the recall notice on the FDA's website, five people so far have reported becoming sick after consuming the cake mix.
"Several of the individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill, and some may have also consumed these products raw and not baked," read the statement on the FDA's website.
The FDA is also reminding consumers not to eat any raw batter.
Consumers who have purchased these items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store where originally purchased.
If you have any questions about the recall, contact customer service at 888-299-7646 or visit the Duncan Hines website.
Duncan Hines is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Duncan Hines Classic White, Classic Yellow, Classic Butter...Posted by Duncan Hines on Monday, November 5, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Mechanic killed customer with hammer before shooting him, setting him on fire
- 11-year-old shoots, kills grandmother, self after he was asked to clean room, police say
- Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller's cause of death revealed
- VIDEO: More than 130,000 people join online wait list for Pittsburgh Hamilton tickets
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}