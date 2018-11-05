Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - Pittsburgh rapper, Mac Miller, died from a mixture of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive Sept. 7 in his home in Studio City, California. He was 26.
His death has been ruled an accident.
Miller grew up in Point Breeze. He named his first album “Blue Slide Park” in honor of the playground at Frick Park, where he played as a child.
His most recent album, "Swimming," was released just before his death.
