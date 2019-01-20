  • Egg photo tops Kylie Jenner post as most-liked Instagram snapshot

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Thanks to a plan hatched earlier this year, a photo of an egg has beaten an Instagram record set by reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

    "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," @world_record_egg captioned the Jan. 4 post. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this!"

    According to BuzzFeed, the image cracked 26 million likes Monday, one day after it became the most-liked Instagram post ever. Jenner's February 2018 photo of her daughter, Stormi, previously held the top spot with 18.3 million likes.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    But Jenner isn't crying fowl. She joked about the news Sunday, sharing a video of herself breaking an egg on the hot pavement.

    "Take that little egg," she quipped in the post, which had racked up 16.2 million likes by Monday morning.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The owner of the @world_record_egg account claims to be "a chicken from the British countryside," BuzzFeed reported.

