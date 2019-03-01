Ex-Packers coach, Pittsburgh-native Mike McCarthy accused of berating high school referees

PULASKI, Wis. - Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy is accused of berating referees after his stepson’s high school basketball team lost a game in Wisconsin on Tuesday, WLUK reported.
McCarthy, 55, who coached the Packers for nearly 13 seasons before he was fired Dec. 2, 12 games into the 2018 season, was attending a game between Notre Dame Academy and Pulaski High School in the Wisconsin high school basketball playoffs, the television station reported. Notre Dame lost by a point in the game; McCarthy’s stepson is a member of the squad, WLUK reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the area as snow moves through
- Penguins reach out to fan injured in Newfoundland crash
- Convicted child killer strangled to death in prison, authorities say
- VIDEO: Kia, Hyundai recalling more than 500K vehicles due to engine fires
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The Pulaski School District confirmed it was McCarthy who yelled at the officials. Video appears to show McCarthy follow the referees as they made their way out of the gym after the game, the television station reported.
A formal complaint about the incident was submitted to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, ESPN reported.
“This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” Janel Batten, Pulaski’s athletic director, told WLUK. “Some things were said, some language was used that we don't want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language.”
In a statement, Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu said the school is “looking further into the situation.”
“We will continue to stress the importance of sportsmanship and respect to our students, parents, fans, and community members,” Mathu said.
McCarthy was 125-77-2 during the regular season as the Packers coach and 10-8 during the postseason. In February 2011 he led Green Bay to a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
McCarthy has not commented about the incident.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}