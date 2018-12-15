Family paying $100K for photographer to travel the world and take photos for a year

A wealthy family from the United Kingdom is looking for a photographer to spend a year documenting their world travels.
The globetrotting family plans to travel in three-month increments throughout Europe, North and South America and Australia, including attending events like the Formula Grand Prix in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, Mardi Gras in New Orleans and diving in the Maldives.
In addition to paying travel, food and accommodation expenses, the job comes with a $100,000 salary, full sick pay and 30 paid holidays.
“The position is for 12 months, however, should the candidate fit in, there is an opportunity for an extension,” the job post reads.
The candidate is expected to work 10 hour days, have at least five years of experience, and pass an extensive background check.
“It’s important that the selected person is able to leave home at short notice and be (OK) with potentially traveling for most of the year, sometimes coming home for no more than a few days at a time,” the anonymous family wrote in the post.
The family asked to remain anonymous because of the father’s high profile job, according to Perfocal, a website connecting photographers with people who need photos taken.
The family hopes to make the hire quickly. Their first trip starts February 2019.
