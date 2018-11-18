FBI investigating death of American on cruise ship bound for Aruba

Investigators with the FBI are probing the death of an American woman on a Princess Cruises ship bound for Aruba, according to multiple reports.
The 52-year-old woman, whose name was not released, died early Tuesday while aboard the Royal Princess, The Associated Press reported.
Princess Cruises officials told WPLG in a statement that Aruban authorities boarded the ship, which can carry 3,600 passengers, when it arrived in the country.
“We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities, including the FBI,” the statement said. “An official cause of death has not been announced.”
Citing local media reports, CBS News reported that Aruban authorities are investigating the case as a possible homicide.
The Royal Princess left Florida’s Port Everglades on Nov. 9 for a 7-day Southern Caribbean cruise. It will return on Saturday to Fort Lauderdale.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
