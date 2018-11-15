Florida man who looks like the 'Joker' arrested again

A man who went viral last year for his green-haired mugshot has been arrested again in Florida.
Lawrence Sullivan, 30, was jailed Wednesday in Pinellas County on a probation violation charge.
Sullivan’s new mugshot features the same green hair and extensive tattoos. The jail records noted that his tattoos featured a skull, sword, pot leaf, brass knuckles, devil and a rose.
Sullivan was arrested in 2017 near Miami after he reportedly waved a gun at motorists. He was found with a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket, the Miami Herald reported.
The Herald reported that Sullivan's job as listed as "tattoo model."
