  Florida man who looks like the 'Joker' arrested again

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:

    A man who went viral last year for his green-haired mugshot has been arrested again in Florida. 

    Lawrence Sullivan, 30, was jailed Wednesday in Pinellas County on a probation violation charge. 

    Sullivan’s new mugshot features the same green hair and extensive tattoos. The jail records noted that his tattoos featured a skull, sword, pot leaf, brass knuckles, devil and a rose. 

    Sullivan was arrested in 2017 near Miami after he reportedly waved a gun at motorists. He was found with a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket, the Miami Herald reported. 

    The Herald reported that Sullivan's job as listed as "tattoo model." 

