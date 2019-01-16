Fugitive leaves 'I'm not here' note on mattress, gets caught hiding in dresser, deputies say

BUNNELL, Fla. - A Florida fugitive wrote a note on a mattress for Flagler County deputies, stating that he was aware of the warrant out for his arrest, a news release said.
Deputies said there was an active warrant for Jesse Pack, 40, of Bunnell, out of Volusia County on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies arrived at the Bunnell home on County Road 200 Sunday night and found a mattress with writing on it placed by the front door, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The note reportedly stated: “I know my warrant is active. I’m not here. I am finishing a job and turning myself in to Volusia Branch Jail!! - Jesse Pack.”
A woman told deputies Pack was not home and she granted them permission to search the house, authorities said.
Deputies said they found Pack curled up into the fetal position inside a small wooden dresser with a pillow. Pack had a pack of cigarettes and a glass pipe with burnt residue, deputies said.
Pack told deputies he hid in the dresser when he heard dogs barking, believing he was going to be arrested, a news release said.
“Ready or not, here we come!” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy clearly thought he could hide from our deputies, but this is not the first ‘cat and mouse’ game a fugitive has tried to play.”
Pack was taken into custody. In addition to the Volusia County charges, he has been charged with resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia by Flagler County deputies, officials said.
Pack was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was being held on $1,000 bail for the Flagler County charges. He’s awaiting extradition for the Volusia County charges.
