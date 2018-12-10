Tesla may be interested in buying some of the factories General Motors plans to close, including in Ohio.
The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, told “60 Minutes” Tesla may be willing to buy some of the five factories GM said late last month it would close, according to an excerpt on the television show’s website. The “60 Minutes” episode aired Sunday.
More than 14,000 GM jobs are directly impacted by the decision to close five plants, including one in Lordstown, Ohio. Other Ohio jobs could be impacted with area manufacturers such as Tennecco supplying parts to closing factories in Detroit and Oshaway Ontario.
General Motors has come under fire for planning to cut more jobs and is being pressured by lawmakers to keep some facilities open. The company said consumers are looking to SUVs rather than cars, so they plan to stop production of the Chevrolet Cruze, Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Volt as part of a larger plan to reconfigure the company.
Tesla focuses on electric vehicles, including its Model S, Model X and Model 3.
