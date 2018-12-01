George H.W. Bush: Cartoons depict touching family reunion

The cartooning genius of Marshall Ramsey once again tugged at the nation’s heartstrings early Saturday.
Ramsey, whose political cartoons are published in the Clarion Ledger of Jackson, Mississippi, drew a poignant illustration of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at age 94.
In his cartoon, Ramsey depicts Bush in the clouds after flying his TBM Avenger, which was the aircraft he flew while serving in the Navy during World War II. Bush is shown reunited with his wife, Barbara, who died in April, and their daughter, Pauline Robinson Bush -- known as Robin -- who died in October 1953 as a 3-year-old from leukemia.
“We waited for you,” Barbara Bush tells her husband.
In April, Ramsey drew a heartwarming cartoon of Barbara Bush being reunited in heaven with Robin.
“Not every cartoon I drew about President Bush was flattering,” Ramsey tweeted. “But the last one is. My prayers are with his friends and family tonight. And the nation. He lived a fascinating life of service.”
Ramsey also tweeted a photo of himself in the cockpit of a TBM Avenger.
Ramsey was not the only cartoonist with a heavenly touch.
Gary Varvel of the Indianapolis Star drew a cartoon showing George H.W. Bush holding Robin while putting his arm around Barbara in an illustration titled “The Bush Reunion.”
