Google Doodle recognizes ‘Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin on birthday

Crikey! Google Doodle is paying tribute to the late “Crocodile Hunter” on what would have been his 57th birthday Friday.
Internet users with Google as their web browser homepage were treated to a cartoon drawing of Steve Irwin, the zookeeper and animal conservationist, to honor his memory and Australia’s National Wildlife Day, Newsweek reported.
Google also put together a slideshow of illustrations featuring the Australian native holding a crocodile and spending time with his wife, Terri, and children Bindi and Robert, CNN reported.
New Google Doodle has been released: "Steve Irwin’s 57th Birthday" :)#google #doodle #designhttps://t.co/VenMzDSxZb pic.twitter.com/WvD8t46PL4— Google Doodles EN (@Doodle123_EN) February 21, 2019
Irwin died Sept. 4, 2006, when a stingray barb went through his chest as he was filming an underwater documentary “Ocean’s Deadliest.”
Terri Irwin, in a blog post for Google, wrote her husband once said, “I don’t care if I’m remembered, as long as my message is remembered.”
"Today's Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognized as the most extensive of any conservationist," Terri Irwin wrote.
Steve and Terri Irwin filmed the nature series, "The Crocodile Hunter" together from 1996 to 2004.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged after baby revived with Narcan after overdose
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- If proven, 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett allegations could be a 'career killer'
- VIDEO: Vintage Disney VHS tapes could be worth big bucks, listed for as much as $10,000 on eBay
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}