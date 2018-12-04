0 Gunman dead, 2 hurt after shooting at University of Kansas Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - An armed man shot and killed himself near the entrance of the University of Kansas Medical Center overnight after chasing two shooting victims to the hospital, the Kansas City Star is reporting.

Update 6:32 a.m. EST Dec. 4: According to police in Kansas City, Kansas, a man and woman were hurt in a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Their attacker followed the pair as they drove to the hospital, authorities said.

The Star reported that the gunman shot the injured man again as he tried to enter the hospital. The gunman then shot and killed himself, police said.

The male shooting victim was critically injured and likely will not survive, police told the Star.

Original report: An active shooter was reported early Tuesday at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the University Daily Kansan, citing police and a text message alert from the hospital.

Active shooter at kumc apparently. No other info. pic.twitter.com/tOqnIdyODT — Adam Sitzmann (@asitzmann_) December 4, 2018

By 12:36 a.m. CST, police said the shooter was “contained,” the student-run newspaper reported.

Updated as of 12:36 a.m., the active shooter has been contained. https://t.co/fgMXjW7DzD — University Daily Kansan (@KansanNews) December 4, 2018

Kansas City police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted at 12:44 a.m. CST that officers were “working a homicide at the ER entrance of KU Hospital.”

Officers working a homicide at the ER entrance of KU Hospital. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 4, 2018

