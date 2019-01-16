Hasher Jallal Taheb: DC attack suspect had hand-drawn diagram of West Wing

ATLANTA - Federal authorities on Wednesday announced a terrorist case against a metro Atlanta resident accused of plotting to destroy the White House and other Washington D.C. government buildings.
Hasher Jallal Taheb, of Cumming, was arrested in Gwinnett County and appeared briefly in court in downtown Atlanta in the case brought the FBI.
BREAKING: Joint terrorism task force partners today arrested local 21-y/o accused of making plans to attack the White House. pic.twitter.com/WEdnAjFFWO— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 16, 2019
Authorities said all threats have been neutralized and the suspect was believed to have been acting alone.
Taheb spoke of traveling to territory controlled by the Islamic State, prosecutors said.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems hitting area Wednesday
- 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen arrested for bouncing checks
- Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner
- VIDEO: Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Seized in Airline Drug Bust
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}