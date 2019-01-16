  • Hasher Jallal Taheb: DC attack suspect had hand-drawn diagram of West Wing

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Federal authorities on Wednesday announced a terrorist case against a metro Atlanta resident accused of plotting to destroy the White House and other Washington D.C. government buildings.

    Hasher Jallal Taheb, of Cumming, was arrested in Gwinnett County and appeared briefly in court in downtown Atlanta in the case brought the FBI.

    Authorities said all threats have been neutralized and the suspect was believed to have been acting alone. 

    Taheb spoke of traveling to territory controlled by the Islamic State, prosecutors said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories