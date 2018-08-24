  • Here's how to opt out of Netflix ads

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Have you noticed the new trailers that appear in between episodes of your favorite shows on Netflix? If you want to get rid of them, here’s how. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    The streaming service is merely testing the function, according to CNET. But luckily, you can avoid the test and continue binge-watching without any interruptions.

    Here’s how:

    • Log into your account in a browser from your computer, phone or tablet. Then, click your profile picture at the top-right side of the page to access your account. If you’re using your phone, go to the “hamburger” menu button. 
    • Scroll down to find the “Settings” button. Select “Test Participation.” 
    • Turn the “Include me in tests and previews” icon off, and click “done.”


    Following these steps will help you avoid any ads while you’re enjoying your programs. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories