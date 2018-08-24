The bodies of two men were found Thursday evening in Pittsburgh rivers.
A Public Safety spokesman confirmed the discoveries. One of the bodies was found by a tiki boat operator.
One of the bodies was recovered in the Monongahela River by the Fort Pitt Bridge and the other at the point where Chartiers Creek flows into the Ohio River, on the border of Pittsburgh and McKees Rocks.
Police are working to learn whether the men's deaths are suspicious or connected, the spokesman said.
