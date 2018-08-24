NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - The teen involved in the drive-by shooting just minutes before the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose has been indicted, officials said.
What we know about Zaijuan Hester, suspect in N. Braddock drive-by shooting
Related Headlines
Zaijuan Hester, 17, allegedly shot at two different men on June 19 in North Braddock, according to officials.
Hester is facing eight different charges, including attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault.
He has also been charged with shooting into a corner store during the drive-by shooting, officials said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Authorities identify 1 of 2 bodies pulled from Pittsburgh rivers Thursday
- Dangerous ‘kissing bug' illness identified in Pennsylvania
- Ohio woman killed by her dog while having a seizure
- RAW VIDEO: Whale watchers get surprise of a lifetime
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Hester will be held for trial on all charges.
Hester was with Rose, 17, when the car they were in was pulled over minutes after the shooting in East Pittsburgh, police said. The car matched the description of the vehicle suspected in the shooting.
Both teenagers ran from the traffic stop.
Rose was fatally shot by East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld as he fled. Rosfeld waived an arraignment that was scheduled to happen earlier this week.
Hester was not hurt. He was later arrested in the Hill District. Authorities said he was hiding out in an apartment with a 19-year-old woman wanted for failing to appear for a preliminary hearing in connection with a hit-and-run accident.
Hester's bail is $250,000 cash.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}