Girl gets creepy calls to smartwatch on way to bus stop

Creepy calls went through to a young girl's smartwatch while she was on her way to her bus stop, her mother says.
A Nebraska mother is concerned after learning that a device that's supposed to keep her child safe could potentially be doing the opposite.
The Verizon GizmoPal watch is a location and contact device, allowing parents to keep a close eye on their kids, but the gadget began playing messages from a strange man who spoke in a luring tone of voice.
"'I just want to play. Don't tell your daddy. Just step into the car.' I can still hear the gentleman's voice in my head right now," said Tiffany Berney, the girl's mother.
The maker of the watch said that the issue could be with an accompanying mobile app, but the company isn't sure how an unauthorized party could contact the device.
