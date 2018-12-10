HOLIDAY CHEER: Firefighter becomes Buddy the Elf, challenges complete strangers to pillow fights

BOSTON - A Natick, Massachusetts, firefighter lives up to the mantra: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” But instead of singing, he used a pillow to spread Christmas cheer throughout Boston.
Brendan Edwards donned the green costume, yellow tights and pointed hat of Buddy the Elf from the movie, “Elf.”
Edwards then challenged people to pillow fights in Faneuil Hall.
And as he goofed around, stunned faces melted into smiles, Boston25News reported.
Edwards told Boston25News he hopes to hit the streets of Boston once a week until Christmas.
