Hospital volunteer crochets 6,000 hats for newborn babies

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - For Betty Banks, crocheting has been a lifetime pleasure. So when a persistent friend continued to ask her to crochet for newborn babies at the hospital, Banks decided to give it a try.
Twenty-eight years later, Banks has reached a personal goal of creating 6,000 baby hats and 50 afghans for Ohio newborns.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police find several pairs of handcuffs in car of man accused of trying to meet teens for sex
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
- The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40k slices for free
- VIDEO: Violent confrontation between Pittsburgh Steelers fans goes viral
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Atrium Medical Center volunteer knits 6,000 hats for newborn babies https://t.co/visqNvlTv6 @AtriumMedCenter pic.twitter.com/97Ekc9B7a8— journalnews (@journalnews) December 3, 2018
Banks takes her volunteer work seriously, knowing the families enjoy receiving homemade gifts for their infants.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Once a month, she comes to the volunteer office at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown to turn in her baby hats as well as pick up a few skeins of yarn for the next batch. Banks has been crocheting for 72 years — since the age of 16 — and said she loves every minute of it.
“I love giving a baby its first bath and hand picking just the right hat,” said Amy Rader, a registered nurse at Atrium Medical Center. “The families love receiving a hat that was made with care by one of our beloved volunteers.”
Banks has volunteered at the hospital for almost 30 years and is one of more than 200 volunteers who work with the hospital.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}