State troopers ask for help to learn more about hours before fiery crash that killed 4 teens

There are still a lot of questions about a fiery crash that killed four high school students over the weekend in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened sometime early Saturday morning in Sewickley Township. A blue Kia Forte was found crashed into a tree and engulfed in flames.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 4 high school students killed in fiery crash in Westmoreland County; community mourns loss

The students killed in the crash were identified as Brady D. Hunker, 15, of Herminie; Rocco A. Zugai, 18, of West Newton; Felicity M. Martini, 15, of Yukon; and Kylee Nicole Korber, 16, of Smithton.

Now Channel 11 is learning more about what happened from state police and how community members are reacting to the loss.

“When you find out that four got killed and the car blew up instantly…it just shakes you,” neighbor Joan Wultsch said.

“You will always be loved”…those are some of the words left behind at the memorial on Derr Road.

State police say Rocco was driving the car and Brady was in the passenger seat. Felicity and Kylee were in the back seat.

“They had been severely burned by a vehicle that apparently crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

A car passing by called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. But according to first responders, it was difficult to identify the victims and the car by the time they arrived.

“By the time the fire department got there, the fire had run its course. It had basically extinguished itself,” Trooper Limani said.

Students, friends, and family visited the site throughout the weekend. Flowers, candles, and pictures now sit on top of ashes, days after the crash.

“This is a tragedy to happen this way. It tore a lot of families apart,” said John Kamisky, who Channel 11 saw visiting the memorial site.

Just down the road, a local church, Arona United Methodist Church, raised $2,000 for the victims’ families.

Wultsch organizes the dinners.

“Sewickley township is small, very small, and we support each other.”

Now, troopers are working to learn where the kids were coming from and why they were driving at that hour. An investigation, including toxicology testing and autopsies, is in progress. Police ask anyone with information, even a text message with a time stamp, to come forward.

“We are just trying to piece together the puzzle and trying to get answers and give answers to the families of these four deceased students,” Trooper Limani said.

Anthony R. DeMaro, Yough School District Superintendent, released an updated statement on Monday, saying:

“Today, our students and staff returned to school following the tragic events of this past weekend. Throughout the day, our focus has been on supporting one another with care, compassion, and understanding.

We take a moment to remember the lives of Brady, Felicity, Kylee, and Rocco. Our hearts are with their families, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.

Additional counselors and support staff have been available in our schools and will continue to be in the days ahead. We encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out and utilize these supports.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of kindness, love, and support from our school community and beyond. There have been countless individuals, school districts, organizations, places of worship, and agencies in our county and throughout the region who have reached out and lifted our community up in so many ways—far too many to name. Your compassion and generosity have meant more than words can express during this difficult time.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to our first responders for their service and support throughout this tragedy. In addition, we appreciate the media for their professionalism and understanding as we work to navigate this situation with care and respect for our students, families, and community.

Please continue to keep all those impacted in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we will support one another, heal, and move forward as one community."

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