Car slams through Westmoreland County garage

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garage in Westmoreland County was severely damaged when a car slammed into it on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Heritage Drive in Unity Township.

Our crew on scene saw a mangled SUV sideways in the garage of a home. The vehicle also appeared to have taken out several mailboxes.

The garage sustained severe damage to the siding and rock facade.

We’re told that no one was hurt in the crash.

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