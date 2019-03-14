WASHINGTON - HP is recalling 78,500 more lithium-ion laptop batteries that could overheat, possibly sparking fires or burning consumers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.
The expansion comes more than a year after the tech company recalled 50,000 laptop batteries for the same reason in January 2018.
>> On CPSC.gov: Read the recall notice here
The recalled items were shipped with these devices:
- HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series, 4xx G4 series)
- HPx360 (310 G2)
- HP Pavilion x360 11-inch Notebook PC
- HP 11 Notebook PC
- HP ZBook (17 G3, and Studio G3)
They also were sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the following:
- HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation
- HP ProBook 4xx G5 series
- HP ENVY 15
- HP Mobile Thin Clients (mt21, mt22, and mt31)
The batteries were shipped in laptops sold from December 2015 through April 2018 and sold separately from December 2015 to December 2018, the recall notice said.
The company said it "has received eight new reports of battery packs in the U.S. overheating, melting or charring," according to the CPSC. One person reported a minor injury.
HP said it will replace the batteries for free. Click here to see if your battery is part of the recall and learn how to put your device in "Battery Safe Mode."
For more information, call 1-866-671-7362 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Lori Loughlin released on $1 million bond in college admissions cheating scandal
- Woman held captive for 4 days while she was abused
- Man who held meth-fueled ‘death party' for sick wife now charged with murder
- VIDEO: Woman dies after officer-involved shooting in Greensburg
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}